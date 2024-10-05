The Royal Voluntary Service is calling on residents in Batley to play their part as volunteer drivers.

The Royal Voluntary Service calls on Batley folk to play their part as volunteer drivers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The charity is urgently looking to recruit six volunteer drivers to help older people, and those with health or mobility challenges, stay active, independent, healthy and connected by providing transport to and from its weekly lunch club in the town.
The call comes as new research by the charity paints a stark picture of the difficulties faced by non-drivers, including increased isolation, missed medical appointments and declining mental health.
The research found nearly half (46 per cent) of non-drivers over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to a lack of transportation, and of these, 96 per cent have missed more than one.
One in five (40 per cent) respondents are also missing the independence driving provided and report feeling frustrated (35 per cent), isolated (20 per cent) and trapped (24 per cent).
One in four respondents (25 per cent) say not driving has negatively impacted their happiness.
Volunteer Drivers offer both practical and emotional support while helping to combat isolation and support wellbeing by providing a friendly face, as well as a chance to chat.
Diane Phillips, who runs Royal Voluntary Service’s lunch club in Batley, said: “Our research highlights the serious impact not having access to transport can have on people's lives, particularly the isolation and anxiety it can cause.
“Our Volunteer Drivers play a vital role in counteracting these effects, offering not just transport but a crucial connection to the community.
“We're urging locals to join our volunteer team in Batley. Just a few hours of your time could make a world of difference to the health, and happiness, of the person in your passenger seat.”
Volunteer Drivers use their own vehicles to provide transport for local people. Royal Voluntary Service will provide all necessary training and travel expenses are reimbursed.
The role offers flexible hours, allowing volunteers to choose how much time they would like to contribute. By giving even just a couple of hours, a volunteer can make a big difference to someone’s wellbeing and happiness.
For more information visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.