A Batley youngster has raised over £2,000 for charity after completing a 17 mile running challenge in memory of her beloved grandma.

Isabella Walker, 9, who plays rugby for Batley ARLFC, ran just over a mile a day for 15 consecutive days during September to raise the funds for Macmillan and Cancer Research UK.

The challenge, which ended at Batley Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium during the half-time interval of the club’s clash with Whitehaven on Sunday, September 22, was in memory of her grandma who sadly passed away in 2022 following a very short and sudden battle with cancer.

Lucy Baines, Isabella’s mum, said: “I am incredibly proud. It’s amazing what she’s done. She wanted to do a run for grandma.

“She said she’d just run a mile but I told her a lot of people could maybe run a mile so why not do a mile a day and helped her to figure out what to do.

“She was a bit upset and nervous before (the final run at the Bulldogs). She didn’t want to do it but I knew that she would.

“There were a few tears, it was pouring down and it was freezing but the supporters were clapping her as she went past each stand and she had a smile on her face.”

On her daughter helping to raise over £2,000 for charity, Lucy, who follows the Bulldogs home and away, said:

“When my mum first got ill, she said to me that she wanted to help Macmillan. The nurses were fantastic, so to raise money for them is just fantastic.

“It is a horrible disease, one that you never think will affect you, so if there’s more that can be done to help find cures through Cancer Research UK, the better.

“When we first set up the pages, Isabella wanted to raise £100m. I told her that although that wasn’t impossible it would be improbable, so we settled for £250.

“Now we’re on £2,069 (plus cash donations). My mum would be beaming. The kids were her world.”

Isabella added: “It was a bit hard because I was tired after school and rugby but it was a bit fun too.

“I’m glad I did it and I hope Grandma’s okay.”

To donate to Isabella’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lucy-baines-1724849718355#timelineUpdates