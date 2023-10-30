A new eight-week community project has launched from Heckmondwike Library to help reduce loneliness in North Kirklees.

The Creative Connections Project, a collaboration between Meet and Mend, Kirklees Library Service and Give a Few Words, aims to use creative writing and textile crafts to connect people with others, with the completed resources donated to care homes and members of the community who feel isolated.

Joanne Cook, founder of Meet and Mend who has overseen other similar community initiatives including The Cost of Living Quilt Project and a Period Poverty project, said:

“I am thrilled to be working with Kirklees Library Service and Give a Few Words on this important project. Libraries are essential community hubs and they play a vital role in connecting people with resources and information.

The Creative Connections Project's first session at Heckmondwike Library. From the left: Jeannette Ward, Susan Chandler, Joanne Cook, Linda Cook and Jo Campbell.

“Give a Few Words is a wonderful organisation that’s doing some amazing work to reduce loneliness and promote the therapeutic benefits of creative writing.

“Loneliness is a serious public health problem that can have a negative impact on both mental and physical health. The Creative Connections Project provides a safe and supportive environment where people can come together to be creative and connect with others.

“Participants will have the opportunity to write letters, poems, or create textile crafts and will be able to use resources from the library for inspiration.

“The completed items will then be donated to residents of local care homes as part of Give a Few Words’ Christmas campaign.

“Meet and Mend are delighted to be part of this campaign, as the giving-back aspect is a key function of our projects.”

Based in West Yorkshire, Meet and Mend’s core values include inclusivity, sustainability and community building, which are achieved through the delivery of skill-sharing workshops, group sessions, and community projects.

The Creative Connections Project will meet every Saturday until Saturday, December 16, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Heckmondwike Library, on Walkley Lane. Everyone is welcome to join, regardless of skill level or experience.