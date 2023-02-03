Just one month after starting the project, Joanne Cook - founder of Meet and Mend and the Cost of Living Quilt Project - has decided to extend the sessions throughout February after a ‘positive response from the community’.

Joanne started the project shortly after founding the Meet and Mend sewing group in October 2022, after receiving a massive influx of old clothing donations.

The group uses traditional skills to make blankets and quilts for people who need extra warmth as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many households across the country.

Joanne Cook with staff and customers at Dewsbury Libary.

Joanne said: “Due to a positive response from the community we are now extending the project - so It's not too late to join in!

“This is a community project and any level of ability is very welcome.”

The group have been running various sessions across North Kirklees since Thursday, January 12.

Recently, they invited Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater to one of the sessions at Batley Library on Market Place, where she got to see the group at work.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at a cost of living quilt making session at Batley Library.

Following the visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “This is a fantastic group that is open to anyone who is interested in joining the project, which started in January, to make patchwork squares or knit blankets.

“People can also learn the art of mending clothes using hand-sewing and slow-stitching techniques. Thank you to Jo for the invitation and to the group for the warm welcome.”

The extra sessions will take place at the following venues, dates and times:

Friday, February 3 - Batley Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Friday, February 3 - Mirfield Library, 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Saturday, February 4 - Heckmondwike Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Sunday, February 5 - Ravensthorpe Library, 1.30pm to 4pm.

Thursday, February 9 - Dewsbury Library, 5pm to 7pm.

Friday, February 10 - Batley Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Friday, February 10 - Thrive at Connect, 1pm to 4pm.

Saturday, February 11 - Heckmondwike Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Sunday, February 12 - Ravensthorpe Library, 1.30pm to 4pm.

Friday, February 17 - Batley Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Friday, February 17 - Mirfield Library, 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Saturday, February 18 - Heckmondwike Library, 10am to 12.30pm.

Sunday, February 19 - Ravensthorpe Library, 1.30pm to 4pm.

