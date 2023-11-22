Dewsbury Rams are busily preparing for their annual Meet The Players Night - which will include new signing Marcus Walker.

The 21-year-old centre, who started his career at Hull FC before a loan spell at Whitehaven in 2022, made 23 appearances for Newcastle Thunder last season.

Upon signing for the Rams, Walker told the club’s website: “I’m really excited at the opportunity that I’ve got here at Dewsbury. Hopefully I can develop further as a player and build on the skills I’ve gained over the past couple of years.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to show this year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Head coach Dale Ferguson added: “I’m really pleased to have Marcus on board. He’s a really skilful centre, who’s got a great pair of hands and with his athleticism and power, he’ll be a big presence on the edge for us.”

The club’s annual Meet the Players Night and Kit Launch will be taking place on Friday, December 8, at 7.30pm in the Royal Suite at FLAIR Stadium.

Supporters will have the chance to meet members of the 2024 Rams squad and ask questions to Head Coach Dale Ferguson.

The club will also be revealing the new home and away shirts for the 2024 season on the night, while their apparel partners, Ellgren, will be selling the new shirts, as well as new items from their leisure/training wear range, in perfect in time for Christmas.

Before that, the club will be hosting a Fans Forum on Friday, November 24, also in the Royal Suite, which is due to start at 7.00pm.

Again, supporters will have their chance to put their questions to both Mark Sawyer, chairman, and Ferguson.