Paul Sykes has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 42-year-old legend will, incredibly, be entering his 26th season in first-class rugby league, having played over 500 career games since making his debut with Bradford Bulls in 1999.

Sykes has featured for London Broncos, where he is still the record points scorer, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, as well as representing England and Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined the Rams in 2016 and has gone on to make 170 appearances for the club, scoring 1,049 points.

Paul Sykes has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

Sykes told the club website: “I’m very happy to have signed again and to be back in the Championship with Dewsbury.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with Fergie (Dale Ferguson).”

Head Coach Ferguson added: “He’s an absolute legend of the game, at this club and he’s someone who I have so much respect for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s somebody who’s a great leader here, he’s got a breath of knowledge, an old head if you like, and is a real professional role model for the rest of the squad.

“I’m delighted to have him on board for 2024.”

Lewis Carr has also confirmed he will be staying with the Rams next season, in what will be his fourth season with the club.

Speaking to the club’s website, Carr said, “I’m not going anywhere. I love the club, everything about it. I love the boys, the fans and the grass roots in and around it.

“How could I leave after the opportunity that the club gave me last year and everything that we achieved?

“I can’t wait for the new season.”