Paul Sykes has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

Paul Sykes stays on at Dewsbury Rams for 26th season in rugby league
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 42-year-old legend will, incredibly, be entering his 26th season in first-class rugby league, having played over 500 career games since making his debut with Bradford Bulls in 1999.
Sykes has featured for London Broncos, where he is still the record points scorer, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, as well as representing England and Great Britain.
He joined the Rams in 2016 and has gone on to make 170 appearances for the club, scoring 1,049 points.
Sykes told the club website: “I’m very happy to have signed again and to be back in the Championship with Dewsbury.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with Fergie (Dale Ferguson).”
Head Coach Ferguson added: “He’s an absolute legend of the game, at this club and he’s someone who I have so much respect for.
“He’s somebody who’s a great leader here, he’s got a breath of knowledge, an old head if you like, and is a real professional role model for the rest of the squad.
“I’m delighted to have him on board for 2024.”
Lewis Carr has also confirmed he will be staying with the Rams next season, in what will be his fourth season with the club.
Speaking to the club’s website, Carr said, “I’m not going anywhere. I love the club, everything about it. I love the boys, the fans and the grass roots in and around it.
“How could I leave after the opportunity that the club gave me last year and everything that we achieved?
“I can’t wait for the new season.”
The Rams have also announced that 20-year old front rower Bailey Dawson, who was most recently at Castleford Dawson, has joined for the new campaign.