School places in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The hardest secondary schools to get into in 2023

Nearly nine in 10 pupils in Kirklees were admitted to their first choice secondary school, new figures show.
By Dominic Brown
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of secondary school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

Department for Education figures show 5,069 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Kirklees for the 2023-24 academic year.

Of them, 4,391 (86.6 per cent) were admitted to their first choice, while 4,902 (96.7 per cent) received a place from at least one school in their top three choices.

Nationally, 82.6 per cent of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-24 – down from 83.3 per cent the year before – while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools fell slightly from 95.8 per cent in 2022-23 to 95.6 per cent.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications – some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-24, the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

But in Kirklees, the total number of applications fell. Despite this, the proportion of children receiving their first choice also decreased.

Mr Barton said: "The rising number of secondary age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

"Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

"It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep."

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"These figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the secondary schools in North Kirklees which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

Teacher sickness: The worst affected schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield as absence levels rise across England

At Heckmondwike Grammar School, just 63 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 118 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School

At Heckmondwike Grammar School, just 63 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 118 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Scott Merrylees

At BBG Academy, Birkenshaw, just 74 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 72 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

2. BBG Academy

At BBG Academy, Birkenshaw, just 74 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 72 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Submitted

At Batley Grammar School, just 74 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 38 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

3. Batley Grammar School

At Batley Grammar School, just 74 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 38 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Jim Fitton

At Spen Valley High School, just 81 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 40 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

4. Spen Valley High School

At Spen Valley High School, just 81 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 40 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Jake Oakley

