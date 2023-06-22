There has been a sharp rise in sick days taken by teachers in Yorkshire, with new figures showing the worst-affected schools in Kirklees.

Teacher sickness led to the loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year, a rise of 61 per cent over five years, with one union blaming “stress, overwork and burnout”.

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show.

More than two thirds of teachers (68 per cent) were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55 per cent five years before.

In Yorkshire and Humber, teachers took an average of 6.7 days off sick in the last academic year, up from 4.8 days in 2016/17.

In Kirklees, a total of 27,507 working days were lost across the year, with 61.9 per cent of teachers taking sickness absence that year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (the teachers’ union), said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout”.

He said: “The Government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs.

"The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the “tip of the iceberg” as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

The Department for Education said staff well-being was “crucial”.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the extraordinary service that head teachers, teachers and other school staff provide and are taking action to reduce the pressures on them where we can.”

Here we reveal which schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick.

We have omitted schools where fewer than five teachers took sick leave.

St John's C of E Primary School At St John's C of E Primary School, Dewsbury, a total of 195 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 21.7 per teacher. Six teachers took sickness absence, representing 66.7 per cent of the workforce

Eastborough Junior, Infant and Nursery School At Eastborough Junior, Infant and Nursery School, a total of 225 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 20.5 per teacher. Seven teachers took sickness absence, representing 63.6 per cent of the workforce

Batley Parish C of E School At Batley Parish C of E School, a total of 258.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 18.5 per teacher. Nine teachers took sickness absence, representing 64.3 per cent of the workforce

Heckmondwike Primary School At Heckmondwike Primary School, a total of 295.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 12.3 per teacher. 19 teachers took sickness absence, representing 79.2 per cent of the workforce

