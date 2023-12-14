Dewsbury Rotary Club - which celebrated its centenary anniversary last year - has closed due to diminishing membership.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The closure follows that of two neighbouring clubs in Batley and Heckmondwike for the same reason.

Ans although Dewsbury president, Dr Thimme Gowda, said other rotary clubs in the district were also struggling, Cleckheaton and Mirfield clubs are continuing with two of the Dewsbury members joining Mirfield to help swell their numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Gowda said diminishing membership was not just a local problem, but was affecting rotary clubs throughout the country. He said the cause was due to a variety of reasons, mainly an ageing population and young people not coming forward to replace them.

Members of Dewsbury Rotary Club pictured at a farewell dinner to mark the end of an historic era. From left to right: Anne Reid Skeleton, Ian Leaske, Susan Vesely, Maureen Leaske, Dr Thimme Gowda (president), Martin Vesely and Andrew Young.

Dr Gowda, who has been a member at Dewsbury for over 30 years, said closing the club had been a sad and painful decision to make.

“It is sad to see a club with such a fine history as Dewsbury’s close because they have done great service not only locally but also nationally and internationally,” he said.

“Rotary’s motto is ‘Service before Self’ and members of the Dewsbury Club have certainly done this throughout the last hundred years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have done it through all spheres of life and tried to help wherever they could and have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.”

Last year members planted one hundred trees on spare land in Dewsbury to mark the club’s Centenary.

They have also compiled an Honours Board bearing the names of those from Dewsbury who have brought honour to the town. It will be hung in Dewsbury Town Hall and will also include the names of other celebrated men and women who have lived and worked here.