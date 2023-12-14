Sadness as Dewsbury Rotary Club closes after just over 100 years
The closure follows that of two neighbouring clubs in Batley and Heckmondwike for the same reason.
Ans although Dewsbury president, Dr Thimme Gowda, said other rotary clubs in the district were also struggling, Cleckheaton and Mirfield clubs are continuing with two of the Dewsbury members joining Mirfield to help swell their numbers.
Dr Gowda said diminishing membership was not just a local problem, but was affecting rotary clubs throughout the country. He said the cause was due to a variety of reasons, mainly an ageing population and young people not coming forward to replace them.
Dr Gowda, who has been a member at Dewsbury for over 30 years, said closing the club had been a sad and painful decision to make.
“It is sad to see a club with such a fine history as Dewsbury’s close because they have done great service not only locally but also nationally and internationally,” he said.
“Rotary’s motto is ‘Service before Self’ and members of the Dewsbury Club have certainly done this throughout the last hundred years.
“They have done it through all spheres of life and tried to help wherever they could and have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.”
Last year members planted one hundred trees on spare land in Dewsbury to mark the club’s Centenary.
They have also compiled an Honours Board bearing the names of those from Dewsbury who have brought honour to the town. It will be hung in Dewsbury Town Hall and will also include the names of other celebrated men and women who have lived and worked here.
Members of the Dewsbury Club held a farewell dinner recently to mark the end of what has been a remarkable era.