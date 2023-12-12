A pilot programme launched in Dewsbury and North Kirklees designed to detect early signs of lung cancer has been hailed as a ‘life saver’ by a local GP.

The pilot scheme, which came to an end in the summer, targeted over 18,000 smokers and ex-smokers aged between 55 and 74 in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen and, since the programme started in December 2021, it has identified around 120 suspected cancers and a range of other respiratory conditions such as emphysema.

Participants had an initial cancer risk assessment and those identified as being at risk were offered a low dose CT scan. To make the process as convenient and community-focused as possible, scans were delivered in a mobile unit, which visited a number of local supermarket car parks.

Dr Omar Akhtar, a local GP and Clinical Cancer Lead for Kirklees said: “The lung health checks have played an important role in the fight against cancer. Lung cancer doesn't always cause symptoms in its early stages so the checks have helped us to find problems earlier, when treatment may be simpler and more successful. They really have been a life-saver.

Barbara Jones, 75, from Dewsbury, was invited to have a lung scan following an initial assessment to discuss her breathing and lung health.

“The pilot programme in Kirklees has come to an end, but if you’ve had a cough for three weeks or more, don’t ignore it. It’s probably nothing serious, but could be a sign of cancer, so do contact your GP practice.”

She explained: “It said to go to the car park at my local Sainsbury’s, where we do our supermarket shop, so I thought I’d better go. It was easy enough to get there. It all went fine, and I had my check-up. Folk were going for their shopping, and I was going for my scan.

“The results came through, and it sounds silly, but when the oncologist told me I had cancer, I was so grateful. If I hadn’t had the test, I would never have known. Now I knew, I could get on with getting it sorted.

“The service the NHS has given me at every appointment has been first class and everyone has been very helpful. Everything went super, I can’t fault them.”

Barbara had a fitness check at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, a biopsy and three rounds of radiation therapy at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, and was seen by a consultant at Dewsbury hospital.

“To think that I had my invitation in December and I had all this happen by the beginning of March – and I would never have had any of it if I hadn’t gone along that day.”

Jason Pawluk, Programme Director for the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Cancer Alliance said: “The Cancer Alliance will continue to prioritise the rollout of targeted lung health checks across West Yorkshire and Harrogate over the next few years, whilst plans for a national screening programme are further developed.

“Working with local clinical teams, this initiative has proven to be successful in detecting cancers earlier, and we know how vital attendance at screening appointments are to saving lives. We encourage everyone contacted to take part and there is advice and support available to help people to do so.”

The lung health check programme in Kirklees was run by local GP federation Curo Health, supported by the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Cancer Alliance, and funded by NHS England.

It was one of a number of pilots across England designed to improve early diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Areas with the highest rates of lung cancer mortality were prioritised.