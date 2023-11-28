A local rugby league star is set to switch on Dewsbury’s Christmas lights this weekend as the organisers look to spread some festive cheer.

Dewsbury Rams legend Paul Sykes has the honour of pressing the all-important button at his home town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On event on Saturday, December 2.

Before that, there will be a full afternoon of activities and entertainment from 12pm, including dance groups and musical performances, as well as the highly anticipated Lantern Parade.

Bruce Bird, chair of the Dewsbury Partnership which has help to organise the event, said:

Dewsbury's Lantern Parade, which takes place just before the Christmas Lights Switch On.

“We're aiming to bring a bit of cheer for everyone with the Christmas Lights. As always, there's a strong emphasis on the children with the finale including both a Lantern Parade followed by a one hundred strong choir of local schoolchildren. As usual, everyone can join in both the parade and the choir.

“The Christmas Market will be substantially bigger than last year, accompanied by some lively music, street performers and some fearsome animals roaming the town centre.

“The stage performances include local talent as well as professional entertainment from Opera North Brass and Song Geet, the first Asian female vocal group who wowed the country at the Coronation Concert and have several members living locally.

“We always like to celebrate every local success so the Lights will be switched on by Paul Sykes of the Dewsbury Rams who bounced right back into the Championship this year.

“The Lights is a traditional end of year event and we aim to include entertainment that reflects the whole community. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to come on down and have some fun.”

The full day of activities and entertainment at Dewsbury’s Christmas Lights Switch On event:

12pm to 3pm: Christmas Market with street entertainers

3pm: Opera North Band

3.20pm: Hardeep Sahota, Bhangra dance performance

3.50pm: Earlsheaton Starlite Majorettes 3.50pm

4.05pm: Thornhill School’s ukulele band

4.25pm: Sarah Taylor Dance Studio

4.40pm: Song Geet

5.15pm: Lantern Parade, led by Valley Beats Samba Band

5.30pm: Musica Family Choir