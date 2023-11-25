Festive spirit and cheer officially arrived in Roberttown yesterday (Friday, November 24) when the village’s ‘special’ Christmas lights were switched on.

The event started with Santa Claus riding through the closed-off streets on his sleigh at 5.15pm before the lights were switched on at 5.30pm.

The village’s shops were open for business until 7.30pm, while characters from Star Wars entertained children and families on the packed streets. The vast crowds were also treated to performances from local dance groups, a pop choir and a brass band.

Youngsters got the opportunity to visit Santa at his Grotto in the church, while the Community Centre held a Christmas tree festival.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, who attended the event, said:

“It was a real pleasure to attend the switch on of Roberttown’s Christmas lights. There was a fantastic turnout and it was great to see so many people enjoying the very special atmosphere in the village.

“Well done and many thanks to everyone involved in organising such a successful event.”

Here are 15 photos from the Roberttown Christmas Lights Switch On 2023.

Roberttown Christmas Lights Switch On 2023

Roberttown Christmas Lights Switch On 2023

Roberttown Christmas Lights Switch On 2023