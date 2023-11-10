The RSPCA in Halifax is appealing for information after two kittens were dumped in a cardboard box at the side of a road in Dewsbury.

A member of the public found the cats on Saturday, November 4, after hearing meowing coming from inside the box and contacted the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall rescued the black and white kittens and took them for a check-up, where they were found to be in good health.

Emmeline said: “The vets believe they are around four months old, and it is sad to think that two young defenceless kittens were cruelly dumped like this. Anything could have happened to them if they hadn’t been found.“We’re really thankful to the kind-hearted person who found them - they said they couldn’t just leave them there.

“We know that the increasing cost of living means people might be struggling to look after their pets but it doesn’t mean that it’s okay to abandon them like this.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about who dumped these cats to contact us in confidence on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01179835.”

The cats are now in the care of the RSPCA’s Halifax branch.

The RSPCA has information on its website for pet-owners who are concerned about looking after their pets in the cost of living crisis.

Abandonments are a big issue for RSPCA officers amid the crisis. In September alone, 1,969 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA - higher than the number in that month in 2020, 2021 and 2022.