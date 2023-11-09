Rail services in West Yorkshire are expected to return to normal on Monday after a collapsed wall caused a landslip in Dewsbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of a retaining wall that runs alongside the railway close to Thornhill Road, to the south of Dewsbury Station, collapsed yesterday morning (Wednesday, November 8) causing a several metre wide landslip directly next to the track and closing the line towards Huddersfield from Leeds.

The line in the other direction, from Huddersfield towards Leeds, remains open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an investigation took place overnight, engineers have confirmed that repair work will continue over the coming days and throughout the weekend, with normal service expected to be resumed for the start of service on Monday morning (November 13).

Rail services in West Yorkshire are expected to return to normal on Monday after a collapsed wall caused a landslip in Dewsbury

TransPennine Express (TPE) and Northern services from Leeds towards Huddersfield are affected, with some services diverting onto other nearby lines – although trains from Leeds are not able to call at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield or Brighouse.

Trains going towards Leeds from Huddersfield can still use the normal route but are subject to delays as trains slow down to pass the worksite.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “Engineers are working flat out to get the train service back to normal as safely and as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know this will be disruptive for some passengers over the next few days and into the weekend. I am sorry for the inconvenience caused, and would like to thank them and our lineside communities for their patience while the repairs take place.”

READ MORE: Check before you travel warning as Dewsbury landslip continues to cause train disruption across West Yorkshire

Network Rail is encouraging all passengers wanting to travel through the area to check for up-to-date routes and journey details via National Rail Enquiries or with Northern/TPE, and people living and working close to the site are advised that the work over the coming days may be disruptive – including at night – and to call the Network Rail Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 for more information.

A spokesperson on behalf of Northern and TransPennine Express said: “Our colleagues are working incredibly hard to keep trains moving and to get passengers to their destination with the least amount of disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While diversion routes are in place, we’re encouraging passengers to check before travelling as journey times will be longer and may be subject to delays.