Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rock the Loft II returns to the popular Northgate venue on Saturday, February 24 after wowing festival-goers with an all-day musical extravaganza exactly one year ago.

Organised by local heavy rock band Motor City Murder, who are part of the nine-band line-up, in partnership with The Loft, this year’s event continues to raise vital funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, while also supporting original, grassroots bands, as well as local gig venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity event, which sees the opening act take to the stage at 2pm, will be headlined by The Hijacked - who have previously played festivals such as Leeds and Reading - at 10pm.

Organised by local heavy rock band Motor City Murder, in partnership with The Loft, Rock the Loft II is coming to Cleckheaton on Saturday, February 24, as nine local bands take to the stage in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The other seven bands set to play are Friday Night Lights, MC16, Gevaudan Dogs, Mammoth Tank, Shambolic, Dead Reckless and Wolforna.

Steve Hodge, who has helped organise the event and ex-drummer of Motor City Murder, said:

“We did it last year and it was ace. It was packed and the response was really positive. Everyone had a great night and we raised over £1,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It became apparent there is certainly an appetite for grassroots music in this area, and people wanted to come out and support that charity.

Rock the Loft II returns to the popular Northgate venue on Saturday, February 24 after wowing festival-goers with an all-day musical extravaganza exactly one year ago.

“It’s the same weekend again, but the bands are getting a slightly longer set. The Hijacks drew the most attention last year so they’re going to headline. Murder City Murder are playing again but the other seven bands haven’t played this before, so it’s a completely different line up.

“It’s about trying to get people out predominantly to raise as much money as we can for the Motor Neurone Disease Association but also to support live music and support live music venues. We are losing venues all the time.

“I know times are tough but with a donation on the door, just pay what you can afford. If you come down, just chuck a few quid in a bucket and that will be brilliant. Nobody is going to say that is not enough.

“All the bands are really keen. It should be a mint day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dione Brown, co-owner of The Loft, said: “We are looking forward to hosting Rock the Loft for another year. Steve approached us back in November 2022 with a ‘crazy’ idea and we went along with it and together pulled off a day to remember last February, with all proceeds going to MND.

“I think we all knew this was the start of something amazing and something which we could do annually, as well as raising money for a great cause and bringing different rock bands to Cleckheaton while giving old friends a chance to catch up and for people to make new friends.

“Fast forward to February 2024 and here we are again. There is a great team behind the running of this event and, after months of planning, we are really excited to be a part of it once again.”