On Saturday, February 25, the Rock the Loft festival saw several original bands from Cleckheaton and the surrounding areas come together at The Loft to raise vital funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, with over 250 people attending in support.

Organised by local heavy rock band Motor City Murder, in partnership with the much-loved music venue on Northgate in Cleckheaton, the night saw performances from bands such as Mr.Shiraz, Zapiain, Dead Monarchs, Mundi Club, The Hijacked and River Bleed.

Stephen Hodge, event organiser and drummer in Motor City Murder, who also performed on the night, said: “It was amazing. We put on quite a show really, it was brilliant.

Heavy rock band Motor City Murder rehearsing for the Rock the Loft festival.

“There was a really good atmosphere, it was fabulous to see. Everything about the night exceeded my expectations, everything.

“The bands were brilliant and the people turned out to support.

“I am so chuffed at the amount of money we managed to raise. We were reliant on people's generosity because it was a donation on-the-door, pay what you can afford. We could have had 50p’s and £1’s going in but people really dug deep - it was fantastic.

“I would like to thank all the bands involved, they were all brilliant. A massive thank you to the sound engineers Tom and Neil who were both brilliant and both worked really hard during the day.

The event was held at The Loft on Northgate, Cleckheaton.

“Thank you also to all the staff at the Loft, they were really accommodating and friendly.

“Who knows there may be a Rock the Loft two in the future, there is clearly an appetite for it.”

In total, with online and on-the-door donations, the charity festival raised an incredible £1,430.49 for the MND Association.

However, it’s not too late to donate. To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rocktheloft

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

