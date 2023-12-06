Roberttown community receives prestigious award for support of brave Beau in her cancer battle

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has presented the community of Roberttown with a prestigious award in recognition of its support for six-year-old Beau and her family as she fought against a rare form of cancer.

Beau’s mum, Shirley Hepworth, nominated the local community and was present, along with her mother June, at the ceremony in London hosted by the charity, Solving Kids Cancer.

The award was collected by local residents Andy Biddle, Chris Haigh, Katie Derry and Sarah Gibbon.

Beau died earlier this year just a few days short of her seventh birthday. Her cancer had returned before she was able to travel to America for a potentially life-saving vaccine trial.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, left, presented the award at Holy Trinity Church in Chelsea

The fundraising campaign to pay for her trip had raised more than £600,000 and will now be used to support other families with children battling neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers.

Presenting the award at the Holy Trinity Church in Chelsea, Ms Leadbeater said: “The Roberttown community was at the centre of the campaign and they showed what can be achieved when kind, selfless, generous people come together for something they care about and believe in so deeply.”

She paid tribute to Shirley, June and Beau’s big sister Redd, saying she remembered Beau as “sassy and funny, just a playful, happy, brave little girl whenever the powerful drugs weren’t draining her energy.

"Shirley, June and Redd were incredibly strong – determined to be there for Beau and to give her all the love and support that any little girl needs and deserves.”

Ms Leadbeater said she had been proud to introduce Beau and her family to MPs at Westminster.

She spoke of her admiration for Shirley, saying: “Of course she wanted the best for her daughter, but she also said many times that she wanted to help all children living with cancer and their families.

"Alongside Solving Kids Cancer UK, she raised the profile of this devastating disease at Westminster and to the wider public.

"She helped galvanise a national campaign to bring systemic change that will improve the lives of all those affected by childhood cancer.”

Ms Leadbeater quoted Shirley’s own words of thanks to the local community when she said: “Words cannot convey how grateful I am, how humbled I am and how I will spend a lifetime finding ways to remind you.

"From the bottom of my aching heart, thank you.”