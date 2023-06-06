Beau, who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer, in December 2020, died on Sunday, June 4, 13 days before her seventh birthday.

On Monday evening, her mum, Shirley Hepworth, touchingly said:

“One last heavenly night with my beautiful Beau Beau. One last heavenly night before we had to say goodbye. Just short of 7 life changing, heartwarming years of you. 2542 days.

Shirley Hepworth has posted a heartfelt message in tribute to her six-year-old daughter, Beau, who has sadly passed away.

“At 10:01 on June 17, 2016 I first saw your face and I have spent every day since memorising every detail. Last night I traced your features one last time, in a desperate bid to take you all in.

“As you relaxed, after that last breath I felt your relief, I saw your peace. I told you everything would be alright and as you fly high with the Angels I hope you feel the elation you deserve.

“You have been one awesome little girl Beau Beau. You are without doubt going to be one kick ass Angel. Go have fun chasing rainbows and making pictures in the clouds.

“Be free. Be 6. We love you more than you could ever know. You will forever be my beautiful little Girl. Forever 6 - Beau Beau.”

An In Memory of Beau gofundme page has been set up to support the family. To donate, visit: