Retired police officers raise over £3,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research after completing epic Dewsbury to Newquay bike ride

A retired police officer has helped to raise over £3,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research after successfully completing a 405-mile bike ride from Dewsbury to Newquay - 43 years after enduring the same epic journey as a 14-year-old.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 3 min read

Karl Simpson, 57, took on the challenge with former colleague Andy Walker, to raise money for the charity after Karl’s elder brother Paul, who instigated the original ride in 1980, Paul’s then-girlfriend, and Andy’s wife Claire all sadly passed away from the disease.

And despite being hindered by torrential rain on the six-day challenge, which saw them set off from Karl’s childhood home in Dewsbury Moor, the brave duo arrived safely in the Cornwall resort to a hero's welcome after receiving plenty of goodwill and encouragement along the way.

Karl said: “It was absolutely bucketing down and the weather was awful. We were soaked to the skin, especially for the first two days, but it was fantastic. I never doubted we were going to do it but it just took us a bit longer than expected.

Karl Simpson and Andy Walker cycled from Dewsbury to Newquay to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.Karl Simpson and Andy Walker cycled from Dewsbury to Newquay to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
“We stayed at a couple of Airbnb’s and they were just fantastic, washing our clothes and getting them dry for the next morning. There was just so much magic in people helping us on the road. It was the same in 1980.

“There was a guy way down in Devon who was having an argument with somebody outside of his house and I asked him if he lived there as I wanted my water bottle filling up and he gave me a right brusk reply, ‘What’s it to do with you?’ I told him and he filled it up using his outside tap and then he gave us some directions about where to go.

“The next day, we got an anonymous message saying, ‘Sorry about those directions and the road being closed,’ and there was a £100 donation. It was fantastic.

“We finally got into Newquay about two o’clock, as we allowed ourselves an easy 36 miles on the last day. My family was planning this welcome at four o’clock so we had to hide out in a local pub for a couple of hours! I’m a terrible drinker. We had two pints.

Welcome to Cornwall! Karl Simpson and Andy Walker towards the end of their epic bike ride from Dewsbury to Newquay.Welcome to Cornwall! Karl Simpson and Andy Walker towards the end of their epic bike ride from Dewsbury to Newquay.
“A lady came up to us and asked us if we were Tour de France cyclists, which was hilarious. She donated to us. We got back on the bike and I nearly fell off! I was sozzled after two pints of cider!

“We set off again, cycling through Newquay town centre and the sun was out, people were out in the pubs and I was shouting, ‘Yorkshire, Yorkshire, we’ve just cycled from Yorkshire!’ We got loads of cheers. That was a real magic moment.

“My sister then told us she needed another half an hour so we popped into another pub and had a whiskey!”

The duo, who have so far raised a total of £3,079 for Yorkshire Cancer Research, were then greeted by 20 members of Karl’s family, including his sister Tracey, who was the inspiration for Karl, Paul and their younger sister, 12-year-old Carolyn, to embark on the journey 43 years ago.

Did Carolyn regret not taking part this time around?

“She is glad she didn’t do it,” answered Karl. “I don’t know how she did this as a 12-year old. She is an absolute legend. We physically struggled. It is the hardest physical thing I have ever done. How she did it as a 12-year-old on a borrowed bike I have no idea. Youthful ignorance!”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-walker-1687768871724?utm_term=Vd5va9AWM

