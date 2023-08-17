The popular eatery, a family-run business on Halifax Road, Hightown, retained its crown as the region’s favourite Indian restaurant at a ceremony in Birmingham.

Speaking to the Reporter Series after the event, proud owner Dilesh Parmar, said: “We were just glad to be there as we didn’t expect to win again as we were up against some very tough competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when they announced our name we were just overwhelmed, ecstatic and humbled to be restaurant of the year once again.

Dilesh Parmar, with wife Rushika, after Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar in Liversedge won Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire for the second year running at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2023.

“I am glad they saw something special in us.”

Thanking the restaurant’s loyal customers, Dilesh added:

“Without our customers, we would be nowhere near to where we are now. They come week in, week out and they are our bread and butter. And the consistency of reviews from our customers, I think, was the biggest difference that swung it in our favour.

“I am just glad that we can provide an amazing restaurant that they enjoy. We are very grateful and we will always try to improve ourselves.”

Parmars missed out to Stoke’s Alessi Indian Restaurant in the race to be named the best in England, but Dilesh has his sights set on that accolade for 2024.