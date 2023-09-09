Watch more videos on Shots!

The vastly experienced forward will take over from the departing Liam Finn after he was appointed as head coach of Halifax Panthers when Simon Grix leaves at the end of this season.

Ferguson is a popular figure at FLAIR Stadium and he will take up his first head coach role as the Rams head back into the Championship in 2024 following their League 1 title success under Finn.

In a playing career spanning sixteen seasons, Ferguson has featured for Huddersfield, Wakefield, Bradford, Featherstone and Hull KR, as well as representing Scotland twenty-two times, captaining his country at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Dale Ferguson, the new head coach of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

He initially moved to the Rams on loan in 2021 from Featherstone, before making the move permanent in 2022. Despite an injury hit season in 2022, he re-signed for 2023 and played a big role in the title-winning squad, featuring eleven times and scoring four tries.

On taking up the position, Ferguson said: “I’m honoured to be able to take up this position at the club and I’m really looking forward to getting the chance to manage in the Championship and to see what impact I can have. Coaching is always something that I’ve wanted to get into throughout my career and a lot of the boys at the end of last season were encouraging me to.

“I’m already looking at player retention for next season and that’s started today. Liam built the foundations of a fantastic squad here last year and I’m hoping to keep as many as the lads as possible so that the we can progress and build on the great year we’ve had this year. Unfortunately, we also know that there’ll undoubtably be a couple of positions to fill, so I’ll be working on this as well.

“In terms of the back-room team we’ve got Chatty and Mitch who’ll be stopping on as part of the team for next year and I’m looking for one or two more options as part of the setup, that will be sorted in the coming weeks.

“I’ve spoken with Mark about my playing role for next year and, as it’s stands, I’ll be coaching only. If I ever feel like I need to be a part of the playing side then I’ll be ready to go but, for now, I’m classing myself as retired from playing.

I’d just like to thank Mark for giving me this great opportunity and the fans for their support throughout my time playing with the Rams and hopefully in my time coaching!”

On the new appointment, Rams chairman, Mark Sawyer, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dale as our new head coach for 2024. We have all seen Dale’s leadership qualities on the field and while this is his first major coaching role he already has all the attributes necessary to make this a success.

