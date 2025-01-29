Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new children’s home in Birstall are causing controversy.

An application from You’n’us Residence Ltd would see the residential property turned into a children’s home for a maximum of two children on site, with two supervisors responsible for their care during the day and one overnight.

The plans have not gone down well with residents, with 100 comments sent to the council in response – the vast majority in objection.

One resident said: “I strongly object to this application because of concerns regarding the potential increase in anti-social behaviour and as an elderly member of the local population I would worry for my safety.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

“This area has been a lovely quiet area for the 40 years I have lived here but has become more and more overcrowded with vehicles and traffic , especially at peak times such as school start and finish. Adding this would only add to the decline of the area.”

Another wrote: “All residents in the immediate vicinity deserve both peace and privacy and not only will there be no benefit to the existing community from this proposed change of use but it has the potential for numerous issues.

“We have been given no information re the background of the young people who will be housed here and this causes much concern for the safety of all the community, with the potential of anti-social behaviour, noise and perhaps worse.”

One supporter wrote: “I think these vulnerable children deserve a good home and the planned development is appropriate for the area.

"It is a residential area with a school nearby so the children will be in a safe area and this will support them to have a positive future.”

Documents on behalf of the applicant say the property is “well-suited” for a children’s home and will provide a “safe”, “supportive” and “nurturing environment” for children in need of care and accommodation.

The document points out the increasing need for children’s homes and says there would be “minimal disruption” on the surroundings if the plans are approved.

A target date for a decision to be made has been set for February 27.