Many families and residents enjoyed the Heckmondwike Christmas light switch-on and market this weekend.

Organised by Heckmondwike councillors, community interest company, Fearless People, and volunteers, the annual Christmas event successfully took place in Green Park on Northgate between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday, November 26.

Families enjoyed a festive market, fairground rides, donkeys (which came all the way from Blackpool), Christmas crafts and the chance to meet Father Christmas himself.

The Christmas lights were then switched-on at 7pm.

Amongst the many people who attended the event was Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Following the event, Ms Leadbeater said: “Heckmondwike Christmas lights switch-on is one of those occasions when the whole community can get together and I was delighted to see such a great turnout again this year.

"What many people don't realise is that it's organised mainly by volunteers and I want to say a huge thank you to them for all their hard work.

"Heckmondwike is my home town and I'm very keen to hear from anyone who is interested in organising events in the future, so please do get in touch with my office if you are interested in attending the next 'Friends of Heckmondwike' forum in the new year"

To get you in the festive spirit here are 12 pictures taken at the event – do you recognise anyone you know?

