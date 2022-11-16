The people of Cleckheaton were treated to the town’s official Christmas lights switch-on last Saturday, November 12, and now other areas in the district are preparing for their illuminations to spark into life.

So if you are in the mood for some much-needed festive cheer, here are some dates for your diaries for when you can see some wonderful Christmas light displays being switched on.

If you know of a festive event or community Christmas lights switch-on not listed, please send the details to us via email: [email protected]

Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle) turned on Dewsbury's Christmas lights last year.

Friday, November 25

Roberttown - from 5.15pm to 7.30pm. Entertainment and activities include Santa’s Grotto, Christmas tree festival; Roberttown Pop Choir, dance displays and Huddersfield and Ripponden Band; Mulled wine, hot soup, festive gingerbread, hot dogs and hot pork and turkey sandwiches; Bran tub, raffle, games and much more.

Roberttown Lane will be closed to through-traffic between 5pm and 7.30pm. The closures will be marshalled at the Church Road/Commonside slip road; Roberttown Lane/top of Meadow Lane; and the New Inn roundabout.

Saturday, November 26

Heckmondwike Christmas Lights and Market – from 2pm to 8pm. Activities and entertainment include a Christmas market, some fairground rides, donkeys all the way from Blackpool, Christmas crafts for kids and the chance to meet Father Christmas himself. The Christmas lights are then due to be switched on at 7pm.

Tuesday, November 29

Birstall - from 3.30pm. Activities include a meet and greet with Santa; a fairground; donkeys; stalls and tombola. Lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

Friday, December 2

Batley - from 4pm to 7.30pm in Batley Market Place. Lights being switched on by local comedian Graeme Rayner.

Saturday, December 3

Dewsbury - from noon to 6pm, with the event being supported by Kirklees Council. Activities and entertainment include a market, children’s carousels, street artists and three hours of entertainment; Bhangra and Bollywood workshop and performance sessions from Ri Ri Dance Academy; Lantern Parade and an assembled children’s choir. Lights to be switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed.

