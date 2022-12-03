This month we showcase some brilliant images taken by members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

The group have shared some amazing images, all of which were taken during their successful new season.

A spokesperson from the group said: “The group have had a very successful start to the new season with one competition being well supported.

“Also Dewsbury Photographic Group had some print and projected image battles with other local clubs and the club had a good win against Normanton camera club in October.

“Our second competition judged on November 14, was well supported with over 60 entries, trophies and certificates were handed out to the winners on the night.

“The club have welcomed some new members, one junior member and one senior member, who will be encouraged to start entering their work into some of the competitions and hopefully they will win some trophies.

“The group are always on the lookout for new members and anyone wishing to come and see what we do will be made very welcome.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

The group meets every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council room on the second floor.

To find out more about Dewsbury Photographic Group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Cheeky Squirrel by Peter Norton.

Old Water Mill by Paul Harrison.

Blickling Hall, Norfolk, by Melissa J Harvey.

Stratford London by John Ketton.