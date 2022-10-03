More amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group - after a long summer break

The group have shared some amazing images, all of which were taken over the summer months.

The showcase comes after the announcement that their weekly meetings are taking place again at Dewsbury Town Hall, and they are looking for more members.

A spokesperson from Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “After a long and warm summer recess, the group are holding meetings again at Dewsbury Town Hall.

"Our first meeting was on September 12, and now every Monday until May excluding bank holidays.

“We’re hoping to see a selection of new photographs taken in the summer break and the group will be holding numerous competitions, which will no doubt have many images from the summer break.

“The group will be holding studio portrait sessions which will include some local heritage actors. We shall also have external speakers coming to show us some of their photographs that can inspire our members to take on some helpful hints to better their own images.

“If you would like to better your photography, then why not come and join us for a couple of meetings free of charge. Then if you would like to join the group, it is £20 per year and £2 per meeting when you attend.”

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, contact [email protected]

