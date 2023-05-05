This is how you can share photos of YOUR Coronation celebrations through the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian
Thousands of people across Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield will be celebrating the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen on Saturday, May 6. There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations. If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.
If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Dewsbury Reporter Series website and potentially in your local newspapers, it is very easy for you to do.
Simply go to our portal Your World - https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD - and select Halifax Courier from the menu.
Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.
Add a headline, for example: “This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III”.
Write a simple introduction, for example: “One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.”
Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where the event was held.
We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk and then in your local newspapers.
Thank you for your support.