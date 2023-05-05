If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Dewsbury Reporter Series website and potentially in your local newspapers, it is very easy for you to do.

Simply go to our portal Your World - https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD - and select Halifax Courier from the menu.

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

A royal enthusiast smiles on The Mall as preparations continue for the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Add a headline, for example: “This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III”.

Write a simple introduction, for example: “One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.”

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk and then in your local newspapers.