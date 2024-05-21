Take a look at these fantastic photos as Mirfield Library celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Hundreds of people descended to the historic building, on Huddersfield Road, on Saturday (May 18) for a full day of activities and entertainment including live music, chair yoga and storytime sessions for children.

The event, which was organised by volunteer group Friends of Mirfield Library, was attended by Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the town, as well as local councillors, while people donned 1940s and 1950s outfits to mark the occasion.

Nicki Dixon, a Friends of Mirfield Library committee member, said: “It was fabulous. It was absolutely super, we had a really good turnout, really good weather and there was so much good feeling.

“People were just loving the library, which we were delighted about. The library is so important.

“We also raised over £100 from the tombola, over £100. It was a really good event and the weather was gorgeous.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to everyone involved, especially to the volunteers who do what they do for Mirfield Library for nothing. It is so valuable.”

Kim Leadbeater wrote on Facebook: “What a fantastic day at Mirfield Library for their 75th Birthday celebrations. Brilliant organisation by Friends of Mirfield Library, superb music from Musica Mirfield and a great range of stalls and activities including Kirklees Libraries, Mirfield in Bloom, Mirfield Knit & Natter and Give A Few Words.

“So important to celebrate our precious libraries - at the heart of our communities providing a range of important services valued by so many people, including the excellent Andy’s Man Club Mirfield, LegoClub and much, much more.

“Thank you for the invitation and warm welcome and to everyone who chatted about a wide range of local and national issues.”

Check out these photos from the “fabulous” celebrations at Mirfield Library.

1 . 75 years of Mirfield Library There was an excellent turnout, in lovely sunshine, for the celebrations of Mirfield Library's 75th anniversary on Saturday. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

2 . 75 years of Mirfield Library Barbara Schiff, Lesley and Christine Reeves at Mirfield Library's 75th nnniversary celebrations. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3 . 75 years of Mirfield Library Ken Rogers and Isaac Smethurst play chess at Mirfield Library's 75th birthday party. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography