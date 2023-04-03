The Spring Fair raised a total of £307.13 for MHA Communities Kirklees.

MHA are “thrilled” to announce their Spring Fair at Longcauseway Church on Saturday (April 1) was a huge success.

The family event included activities such as an Easter egg trail, face painting, balloon twisting, Easter competitions, live chick hatching and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The fair also included stalls, raffle, tombola and hot food and drink.

A spokesperson from MHA said: “MHA Communities Kirklees were thrilled to raise £307.13 at our joint Spring Fair.

“Highlights included the live chick handling and a visit from the Easter bunny.”

A spokesperson from Longcauseway Church added: “We enjoyed a wonderful Spring Fair in partnership with MHA Communities. It was a real pleasure to work with an organisation that shares our ethos of promoting and providing wellbeing.

“Massive thanks to MHA Communities for organising this event and all those who came along, we met some lovely people, some who visited Longcauseway Church for the very first time, we hope we will see them again.”

As the largest charity care provider for older people in the UK, MHA offers some of the highest quality care, accommodation and support services throughout Britain.

Their mission is to inspire the best care and wellbeing at every stage of later life.

The £307.13 raised from this Spring Fair will enable them to continue supporting over 18,000 older people they support across Britain.

For more information about MHA, visit https://www.mha.org.uk/

1 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair Shaun with the Easter Bunny. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair The family event included activities such as an Easter egg trail, face painting and balloon twisting. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair Chick handling. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . Longcauseway Church Spring Fair The fair included several stalls, raffle, tombola and hot food and drink. Photo: Bruch Fitzgerald Photo Sales