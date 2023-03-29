News you can trust since 1858
Easter: Longcauseway Church prepares to host Spring Fair to raise funds for MHS Communities

A Spring Fair will be held at Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury this weekend to raise funds for MHS Communities Kirklees.

By Jessica Barton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The family event will include activities such as an Easter egg trail, face painting, balloon twisting, Easter competitions, live chick hatching and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The fair will also include stalls, raffle, tombola and hot food and drink.

A spokesperson from MHA said: “MHA Communities Kirklees are pleased to be working in partnership with Longcauseway Church to fundraise for their services and activities across Kirklees enabling older people to live later life well”

The Spring Fair will take place at Longcauseway Church in the Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury
As the largest charity care provider for older people in the UK, MHA offers some of the highest quality care, accommodation and support services throughout Britain.

Their mission is to inspire the best care and wellbeing at every stage of later life.

All funds raised from this Spring Fair will enable them to continue supporting over 18,000 older people they support across Britain.

The Spring Fair will take place at the Longcauseway Church in the Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury on Saturday, April 1, from 9.45am to 2pm. Entry is free.

For more information about MHA, visit https://www.mha.org.uk/

