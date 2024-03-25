Over 30 courageous people walked on fire in Cleckheaton last Saturday to raise over £7,000 for The Kirkwood.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brave supporters of the charity, which helps to improve the quality of life for local people, took on the challenge at Hub 26 where they were faced with a 20 foot walkway that burned hot embers at over 1000 degrees.

The group went through a one-hour training course before taking on the challenge - with everyone completing it successfully to raise over £7,000 for the charity.

Steven Downes, The Kirkwood’s Media and Marketing Officer, stepped onto the hot coals himself to raise over £300 towards the grand total.

He said: “Firstly I’m so pleased that, as a group, we raised, collectively, over £7,000. That is such a magnificent effort. I see on a daily basis how those funds will help people.

“I was slightly nervous before the walk as I didn’t know what to expect. When we watched them burn the wood that was when things started to get real.

“Taking that first step was difficult because you are stepping on something that your brain tells you, you shouldn’t. It was great to cheer on everyone and we were all delighted we’d completed it.

“What was nice was the fact we had people from all across Kirklees come to take on the challenge. I would urge anyone to give this once a lifetime experience a go.”

The Kirkwood community fundraiser, Julia Owen, added: “Firstly, thanks to everyone who came along to support our firewalkers. It was a brilliant evening and great to see so many people there cheering them on.

“Thanks to Hub 26 for hosting the event and also thanks to Blaze, the firewalling company, for making everyone safe and creating such a fabulous experience.

“Finally a huge thanks to our firewalkers they did an amazing job and were very brave taking on the challenge. To raise over £7,000 is just amazing and they should all be very proud.