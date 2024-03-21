The sous-chef and general manager of The Golden Fleece in Birkenshaw have become the pub’s new joint owners.

David Clokey, 38, who has been a chef for over 20 years, and Michael Pichard took over the popular pub and restaurant, on Whitehall Road, on Monday, March 18.

David, who established a healthy ready meals business during lockdown with his wife Ruth, a secondary school maths teacher, from their Roberttown home, had been in the kitchen at The Golden Fleece for the past 12 months, while Michael was in his general manager role for six years.

An “excited” David said about the new joint venture: “Michael approached me about coming together to buy the place and we are very excited but very nervous as well. Although we’re a lot more excited than we are nervous.

“I’ve been working in hospitality since I was 13, as a pot wash at The Fleece in Addingham, then I moved to Spain for three years. I then worked at The Grey Ox in Hartshead before going back to The Fleece in Addingham.

“We then came back over this way to The Grey Ox and then started our own business. And then The Golden Fleece and opportunity to buy the place.”

On what customers can expect from the menu, David said:

“The menu will be what I have always known and what I have grown up knowing - local, seasonal produce. I don’t want to change that.

“I want to support local farmers and produce. That’s my firm belief and that’s how I’ve grown up as a chef.”

