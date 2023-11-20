Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley - love the area or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in North Kirklees.

Dewsbury, Batley and Spen certainly have their ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From frequenting the fabled Frontier to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets us apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury, Batley and Spen if you haven’t…

1 . Spent the night at this iconic venue The legendary Batley Variety Club which later became the even more iconic Frontier nightclub. The place to be in North Kirklees. Now a gym.

2 . Hopping on a train for the Real Ale Trail All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again!

3 . The Greenway You can't beat a leisurely stroll, or cycle, on the Spen Valley Greenway.