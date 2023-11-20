Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in North Kirklees.placeholder image
NOSTALGIA: Test whether you are actually from Dewsbury, Mirfield Batley or Spen with these 25 special things

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
You will share a lot of these special memories if you grew up in and around Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

From frequenting the fabled Frontier to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets us apart here in North Kirklees from the rest of Yorkshire – and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury, Batley and Spen if you haven’t…

The Batley Variety Club, which later became the famous Frontier nightclub.

1. Spent the night at this iconic venue

The Batley Variety Club, which later became the famous Frontier nightclub. Photo: YPN

Showcase Cinemas, just off the M62 at Junction 27 in Birstall, has been wowing audiences since 1989.

2. Movie night!

Showcase Cinemas, just off the M62 at Junction 27 in Birstall, has been wowing audiences since 1989. Photo: jpress

Wilton Park, where you can have a walk around its lake, looks glorious in the autumn.

3. Wilton Park

Wilton Park, where you can have a walk around its lake, looks glorious in the autumn. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again!

4. Hopping on a train for the Real Ale Trail

All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

