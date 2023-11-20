From frequenting the fabled Frontier to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets us apart here in North Kirklees from the rest of Yorkshire – and beyond.
1. Spent the night at this iconic venue
The Batley Variety Club, which later became the famous Frontier nightclub. Photo: YPN
2. Movie night!
Showcase Cinemas, just off the M62 at Junction 27 in Birstall, has been wowing audiences since 1989. Photo: jpress
3. Wilton Park
Wilton Park, where you can have a walk around its lake, looks glorious in the autumn. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Hopping on a train for the Real Ale Trail
All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald