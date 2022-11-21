NHS doctor from Leeds struck off for sexually abusing woman who recorded assaults

Dr Nazeer worked for the NHS as a specialist doctor (library pic)

Dr Mohammad Nazeer, who previously worked in hospitals in Pontefract and Dewsbury, had sex with the female while trying to restrain her, according to a report released by the MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service).

The woman made recordings on her phone, one of which she could be heard telling the doctor to “get off” her and making it clear she was not consenting.

The 42-year-old was also found to have mentally and physically abused the female, and accessed her records without consent.

Lasting more than two weeks, the tribunal was conducted following an investigation by the GMC (General Medical Council).

The report reads: "A doctor’s conduct has an inevitable impact on the reputation of the profession and the public’s confidence. The public has a right to expect high standards of any practitioner.

“The tribunal concluded that Dr Nazeer’s conduct was fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The tribunal therefore determined that erasure was the only appropriate and proportionate sanction to promote and maintain public confidence in the medical profession.”

Dr Nazeer qualified at Punjab University, Lahore, Pakistan in May 2004, and he came to the UK in 2014, obtaining a trainee post at a hospital in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He subsequently worked in emergency medicine posts in the north of England, then at Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals as a self-employed locum.

Prior to the tribunal, he was working as a speciality doctor in emergency medicine at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust.

He lives in the Calverley area of Leeds.

He was interviewed by police after the woman made a statement in 2018 saying he had raped and assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was never charged after the woman withdrew her complaint. The woman then informed the GMC about his arrest the following year, triggering their own investigation.

A catalogue of incidents were discussed by the tribunal, which he denied but many of which were “found proved”.

This included:

Hitting the woman across her mouth with an open hand, pushing his finger up her nose and grabbing and pulling her hair. Contacting the woman after being warned not to by police following his arrest. Persuaded her to retract statement to the police. Sexually abused her by biting her lip, touching her genitals, and having sex with her while restraining her. Accessed the woman’s medical records without consent or good reason. Without obtaining consent, inappropriately disclosed to one female that he had consulted with another patient in relation to her ailments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing Dr Nazeer, Stephen Brassington, reminded the tribunal that the purpose of sanction was “not to punish the doctor but to protect patients and the public interest”.

He submitted that Dr Nazeer was a “hard-working and committed NHS doctor providing good care” at a time when the NHS has a shortage of doctors, particularly in accident and emergency, which is Dr Nazeer’s speciality.

Mr Brassington said Dr Nazeer was of good character, had not demonstrated this type of behaviour before or since and had been an “excellent clinician within the NHS”.