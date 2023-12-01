Dewsbury Rams have strengthened their squad ahead of the 2024 season with a trio of signings.

Nathan Lawrence, Travis Corion and Curtis Davies have all put pen to paper on deals for the Rams’ Championship campaign.

Local 28-year-old centre Lawrence, from Mirfield, has impressed the coaching staff after spending time on trial at the club.

Lawrence played at Dewsbury Celtic from junior level through to open age before heading to Australia to play for Bathurst St Pats and Blayney Bears. He returned to the UK to play for Ossett RUFC before joining the Rams for pre-season.

Nathan Lawrence - along with Travis Corion and Curtis Davies - has put pen to paper on a deal with the Rams for the 2024 Championship campaign. (Photo credit: Thomas Flynn)

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “I’m really happy to be given the opportunity to play at a high standard. The club is fantastic and the lads are a great set to be around.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge in 2024.”

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman added: “He’s impressed throughout several weeks of pre-season. He’s a strong ball carrier who can cover wing, centre and even full-back if necessary so he can cover several areas.

“He’s had the ability to fit straight into the team environment and we’re looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Corion, 22, arrives having featured 33 times for Doncaster RLFC over the last two seasons after making his professional debut in 2021 for Sheffield Eagles.

The winger said: “I knew that it would be the right step in my career making the move to Dewsbury. I’m up for playing at Championship level again and I feel like this move is going to improve me massively as a player.”

Davies arrives at FLAIR Stadium just as his twin brother Connor departs for Halifax Panthers. The 26-year-old hooker has signed from Newcastle, where he made 30 appearances last season. He has also played for South Wales Scorpions, Halifax, Hunslet, Workington and Whitehaven, as well as representing Wales at international level on seven occasions, three of which were at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.