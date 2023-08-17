A day of live music will be coming to Heckmondwike town centre this Saturday, August 19.

Green park, Heckmondwike

The Heckmondwike Music Festival, organised by community interest company Fearless People, will run alongside the farmers’ and craft market at Green Park, from 12pm to 9pm.

The day, supported by Kirklees Council and the town’s ward councillors, will see at least 11 music acts perform, ranging from professional bands to local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Thirkill, director of Fearless People, said: “It is part of an ongoing programme we have been working on and we’ve been massively supported by the local council to make this happen.

“We started with the farmers’ and craft market last year and have now moved on to a music festival. We’re trying to get a little bit of regeneration going on in the town centre by creating these events.

“We just really, really love it. The music event is free, running alongside the farmers’ and craft market. There will be lots for people to do. There will be a really good atmosphere and we just want people to really enjoy the town centre.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout. Just turn up, bring your picnics and your blankets and sit yourselves down for the day. Have a wonder around the market and enjoy the music.”