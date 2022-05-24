‘Fantastic’ feedback from shoppers as farmers’ market returns to Heckmondwike

local people are proud to see a farmers’ market in Heckmondwike again.

After receiving funding from Kirklees Council, community interest company Fearless People has been able to re-instate the farmers’ market, restoring Heckmondwike’s pride as a market town.

Simon Thirkill, director of Fearless People, said: “As an exercise in re-building the community it has been absolutely fantastic.

“This is what happens when local groups and local people work with the council and listen to what local people are saying.

Kim Leadbeater MP visited the market for it's opening on Saturday.

“The support we have had from the stall holders, council and the local people has been tremendous.

“Hopefully we can now grow the market and establish it as an on-going feature of the town and get Heckmondwike back to being a market town again.

“Thank you to everyone that attended on Saturday.

“It's great to see the community getting behind what the community wanted and it has been an absolute privilege for us at Fearless People to be able to facilitate this.

“Thank you also to the local councillors - without the funding provided by them, this wouldn't have been possible.”

The market, held in Green Park, consisted of around 18 farmer and craft stalls.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who visited the opening of the market on Saturday, said: “It was such a good morning at the first Heckmondwike farmers’ and craft market.

“It was quite emotional seeing a market in Heckmondwike again.

“Loads of positive feedback from stallholders and shoppers alike - roll on next month

“Well done to the organisers and everyone involved.”