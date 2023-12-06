Mosques unite to level up children’s assessment unit at Dewsbury Hospital by providing games consoles for young patients

Almost 30 mosques in Dewsbury have joined together to raise £5,000 to provide games consoles for young patients at Dewsbury Hospital's Children's Assessment Unit.

The money raised has been used to purchase two state-of-the-art gaming carts, equipped with a Nintendo Switch and an Xbox One, from local gaming charity, RockinR.

The gaming carts are designed to be easily transportable within the hospital and aim to create a more enjoyable and comforting environment for young patients on the ward.

The inclusion of both a Nintendo Switch and an Xbox One caters to a variety of preferences and ages.

RockinR is known for its commitment to using the power of gaming to improve the lives of individuals facing challenges and its mission to bring joy and entertainment to those in need.

Imam Farook Yunus, coordinating the work of Dewsbury Mosques, said: “Embracing the fundamental teachings of our religion, we are taught the profound duty to care for the sick, as Islam beautifully emphasises.

“Just as the sun rises every day, visiting the sick becomes an act of compassion that radiates healing and love.

“We aim to help nurture the hearts of children, ensuring the right upbringing, awakening their awareness of blessings bestowed upon them, and teaching them to always show gratitude.”

Keith Ramsay, chairman of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “On behalf of the trust I say thank you to everyone who contributed to this fundraiser which embodies the spirit of unity and compassion that defines Dewsbury.

“Gaming has the unique ability to provide a sense of normalcy and joy. The escapism it allows helps young patients and their families to navigate through difficult and challenging times.

"We have been fortunate enough to receive donated gaming carts from RockinR in the past and have witnessed how they can improve the well-being of our young patients.

“We are very grateful to the mosque leaders for making this initiative happen.”

All charitable donations to Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust are managed by MY Hospitals Charity, which raises and allocates funds that enhance the services provided by the trust and cover the cost of additional items of expenditure which would not otherwise be funded by the NHS.