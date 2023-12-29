Organisers of the Mirfield Team Parish Pantomime have been reflecting on decades of successful shows as they prepare to mark the group’s 75th anniversary in 2024.

Back in 1948 a group of aspiring actors got together to put on the first Mirfield Parish Pantomime, which was the show Aladdin.

Seventy-five years later, the group is still putting on shows for the community, having performed to more than 50,000 people and even started the acting career of a Hollywood superstar.

Sir Patrick Stewart sent an email to the cast and crew expressing his thanks to the pantomime and stating he would not be where he is today without the support of the panto and the community who supported him and his brother.

Cast members in the Mirfield Team Parish Pantomime in 1950

A Mirfield Team Parish Pantomime spokesperson said: “Little does he know, he is a role model for the young cast who manage to wow audiences young and old, year on year.”

The pantomime is a community non-profit group, which strives to keep prices as low as possible so it is accessible to audiences no matter their situation.

The year 2024 will be no different, with all tickets for the premiere performance on Wednesday, February 7, costing only £5.

Sir Patrick Stewart (in a trilby) in one of his last performances in the panto

The spokesperson said: “This year’s 75th anniversary of the Mirfield Team Parish Pantomime is the magical tale of Cinderella.

“The story follows a lonely girl, cruelly mistreated by her evil stepmother and ugly stepsisters, who lock her away in her house, unable to attend the Royal Ball.

“Will her magical fairy godmother be able to help her in time and save the dashing Prince Charming from the wraths of the ugly sisters, while also helping Cinderella win the heart of the handsome prince and live happily ever after?

“Find out by coming to watch this year’s pantomime, and get ready for lots of boos, laughs, cheers and definitely plenty of belly laughs.”

Some of the cast and chorus in a recent performance of Treasure Island

The pantomime will be staged at St Mary's Hall, on Church Lane, Mirfield, from February 7-10.

To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/MirfieldPanto