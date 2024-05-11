Mirfield Library is set to host a special celebratory event to mark its 75th anniversary on Saturday, May 18.

Organised by volunteer group Friends of Mirfield Library, next Saturday’s (May 18) event will see a host of activities throughout the day for people of all ages.

The special programme starts at 10.15am for an anniversary walk from the Huddersfield Road building, followed by the Mayor of Mirfield leading an opening ceremony at 11am.

There is a storytime session for children under five-years-old at 11.45am and, in the afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, entertainer Tony Macaroni will be performing balloon modelling and magic tricks.

A chair yoga taster session will take place in the garden from 1pm, weather permitting, while the special anniversary cake will be cut at 1.45pm.

The Kirklees Musica Wind Band will be playing two sets and there will also be a performance from the Mirfield Choral Society, before the day is rounded off with a closing speech from the Deputy Mayor.

People are invited to wear 1940s and 50s themed clothes, while there will be demonstration sessions led by the library’s groups throughout the day, a quiet area with jigsaws, a tombola and refreshments.

Nicki Dixon, a Friends of Mirfield Library committee member, said: “We are really looking forward to a wonderful celebration of 75 years in this beautiful building right in the centre of Mirfield.

“It is really important to celebrate the library services in Mirfield that bring so much comfort and joy to people, as well as a sense of community.

“It is so important to the community, especially as we are able to bring so many different age groups together. There are all sorts going on. Everyone is welcome to pop in and find out more.

"Come along and help us celebrate.”