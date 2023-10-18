News you can trust since 1858
Organisers of one of the district’s longest running bonfire and fireworks events are inviting the public to an “electrifying night of community spirit and pyrotechnic wonderment” next month.
By Dominic.Brown
Published 18th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Mirfield and District Round Table's Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will be held at Mirfield Showground, on Huddersfield Road, on Saturday, November 4, with gates opening at 5pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, with the fireworks display following shortly after at around 7pm.

Paul Blakeley, Mirfield and District Round Table chairman, said: "Having been organised by the Mirfield and District Round Table for over half a century, it is amazing to be part of tradition, but also an amazing night for friends and families alike.

Members of Mirfield and District Round Table with former members who organised the first Mirfield Bonfire in 1972
"Thanks to the support of Mirfield Town Council, we are able this year to put on the biggest fireworks display we have ever had.

"All profits from the ticket sales go directly back to local charities and good causes, which makes it even more worthwhile."

Other highlights on the evening include funfair rides, food stalls and a bar.

The colourful fireworks display lights up the night sky
Paul added: “Don't miss out on this electrifying night of community spirit and pyrotechnic wonderment. Come join us and be part of something truly special!”

Advance tickets are priced £6 for adults and children aged 13 and over, £2.50 for youngsters under 12, with free entry for kids under three.

To book tickets, visit www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk

Last year, Mirfield and District Round Table celebrated 50 years of running the popular annual event.

