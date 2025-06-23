Mike’s Carpets: Batley-born carpet trader Mike Smith known for TV adverts has died aged 79

Batley-born carpet trader behind the Mike’s Carpets empire has died aged 79.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Smith, who became a household name with his TV adverts passed away due to heart failure.

He set up his carpet shop at Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1970s where he began filming his popular TV adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later opened a branch in Armley where he continued filming his TV adverts for Yorkshire Television in the 1980s and 90s.

Mike Smith the owner of Mike's Carpets at his Armley branch, Leeds.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Mike’s widow Carol, 60, confirmed the news.

“Mike was a wonderful man - everyone knew him - he was so popular,” she said. “There'll never be anyone like him.”

People have been paying tribute to the businessman.

Mike's Carpets building, at Armley.

Comedian Billy Pearce said: “I’m in shock at the passing of my good friend Mike Smith, founder of Mike’s Carpets in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mike helped me so much over the years and the advice he gave was the best.

"I’ve lost a true friend and my heart goes out to Carol, his boys and the grandkids.

"Reunited with his beautiful daughter now, rest in peace Mike, you will be sorely missed.”

Mike was involved with the Mike’s Carpets brand up until recently. He had been working closely with Furkan Sharif and his brother Urfan who had taken on his Armley premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved founder, Mike Smith.

"Mike was more than a leader; he was the heart of Mike's Carpets and an inspiration to us all. His vision, kindness, and passion touched countless lives.

"While we will miss him dearly, his legacy lives on in every thread of our work.”