Mike’s Carpets: Batley-born carpet trader Mike Smith known for TV adverts has died aged 79
Mike Smith, who became a household name with his TV adverts passed away due to heart failure.
He set up his carpet shop at Leeds Kirkgate Market in the 1970s where he began filming his popular TV adverts.
He later opened a branch in Armley where he continued filming his TV adverts for Yorkshire Television in the 1980s and 90s.
Speaking to ITV Calendar, Mike’s widow Carol, 60, confirmed the news.
“Mike was a wonderful man - everyone knew him - he was so popular,” she said. “There'll never be anyone like him.”
People have been paying tribute to the businessman.
Comedian Billy Pearce said: “I’m in shock at the passing of my good friend Mike Smith, founder of Mike’s Carpets in Leeds.
"Mike helped me so much over the years and the advice he gave was the best.
"I’ve lost a true friend and my heart goes out to Carol, his boys and the grandkids.
"Reunited with his beautiful daughter now, rest in peace Mike, you will be sorely missed.”
Mike was involved with the Mike’s Carpets brand up until recently. He had been working closely with Furkan Sharif and his brother Urfan who had taken on his Armley premises.
The brothers said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved founder, Mike Smith.
"Mike was more than a leader; he was the heart of Mike's Carpets and an inspiration to us all. His vision, kindness, and passion touched countless lives.
"While we will miss him dearly, his legacy lives on in every thread of our work.”