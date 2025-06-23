From celebrations, awards, events and retirements, we have taken hundreds of photos over the years of some of Dewsbury’s teachers.

So we have delved into the Reporter Series’ archive and taken a special focus on those teachers who brought lessons to life at Dewsbury’s Westborough High School over the years.

See if you can spot a former teacher, staff member or even an old schoolmate!

Westborough High School Former headteacher Francoise Leake with PE teacher Simon Horkin and students at Westborough High School holding their Sportsmark Award. Photo: Diane Allen

Westborough High School A charity basket ball game between staff from Westborough High School and fire fighters from Dewsbury fire station raised money for Comic Relief. Front are Westborough staff members, from the left, Joel Clegg, Lawrence Pearson, Gayna Goalby, Dale Mordue, and Ben Mallinson. Photo: Steve Gray

Westborough High School Mr Wazed gives an experiment on an open day. Photo: Jake Oakley

Westborough High School Headteacher Jennifer Cass, right, at an Eid festival at the school. Photo: John Clifton