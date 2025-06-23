If you went to Westborough High School in Dewsbury then you may remember some of these faces.placeholder image
15 photos of teachers you might remember with fondness from Westborough High School in Dewsbury

By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
If you were a pupil at Westborough High School in Dewsbury, you may spot someone you recognise in this special photo gallery.

From celebrations, awards, events and retirements, we have taken hundreds of photos over the years of some of Dewsbury’s teachers.

So we have delved into the Reporter Series’ archive and taken a special focus on those teachers who brought lessons to life at Dewsbury’s Westborough High School over the years.

See if you can spot a former teacher, staff member or even an old schoolmate!

Former headteacher Francoise Leake with PE teacher Simon Horkin and students at Westborough High School holding their Sportsmark Award.

Former headteacher Francoise Leake with PE teacher Simon Horkin and students at Westborough High School holding their Sportsmark Award. Photo: Diane Allen

A charity basket ball game between staff from Westborough High School and fire fighters from Dewsbury fire station raised money for Comic Relief. Front are Westborough staff members, from the left, Joel Clegg, Lawrence Pearson, Gayna Goalby, Dale Mordue, and Ben Mallinson.

A charity basket ball game between staff from Westborough High School and fire fighters from Dewsbury fire station raised money for Comic Relief. Front are Westborough staff members, from the left, Joel Clegg, Lawrence Pearson, Gayna Goalby, Dale Mordue, and Ben Mallinson. Photo: Steve Gray

Mr Wazed gives an experiment on an open day.

Mr Wazed gives an experiment on an open day. Photo: Jake Oakley

Headteacher Jennifer Cass, right, at an Eid festival at the school.

Headteacher Jennifer Cass, right, at an Eid festival at the school. Photo: John Clifton

