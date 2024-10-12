Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has proudly recognised the long and dedicated service of its volunteers at a special Long Service Awards ceremony held at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Volunteers from across the Trust were honoured for their commitment, with a particular highlight on those from the much-loved MY Café at Dewsbury Hospital.

In total, 11 of the 17 awardees were from the café, collectively contributing an impressive 110 years of service.

MY Café, the place for warm smiles and friendly conversations, as well as refreshments, is a cherished part of Dewsbury Hospital. Among those honoured was Janet Moore, who has celebrated 20 years of service, alongside Linda Mayers and Maria Parkin, each of whom have dedicated 15 years to the café.

The ceremony also celebrated two Volunteer Chaplains, Sue Nuttall and Liz Exley, who have each given 25 years of service at Dewsbury Hospital. Together, they have provided spiritual and pastoral care to over 25,000 patients.

A significant recognition was also given to Brian Hagger, who has devoted 20 years to volunteering with the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service, supporting thousands of patients through their cardiac recovery.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said:

“Our volunteers are the heart and soul of our hospitals. Their dedication, warmth, and kindness bring immeasurable comfort to our patients, their families, and our staff.

“Today’s Long Service Awards are just a small token of our appreciation for the years of service they have selflessly given. We are so grateful for each and every one of them.

“The Trust remains deeply thankful for the commitment of all its volunteers and looks forward to many more years of partnership with them in delivering outstanding care to the community.”