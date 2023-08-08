Messages of congratulations have been sent to Dewsbury Rams on social media after securing the League 1 title on Sunday.

The Rams produced a scintillating second half display to beat Workington Town 38-8 at the FLAIR Stadium to claim their first league crown since 2009, which ensured an instant return to the Championship following their relegation last season.

Humble in defeat, Sunday’s opponents Workington, immediately posted on X after the final whistle: “Congratulations to Dewsbury Rams on being crowned League 1 champions today. Enjoy your night!”

Fiona Galloway, the vice chair of fellow League 1 side Hunslet, who have their own hopes of promotion via the play-offs, wrote: “Well done to Dewsbury Rams. Hopefully see you in the championship next season.”

Messages of congratulations - from fans and other clubs - have been sent to Dewsbury Rams on social media after securing the League 1 title on Sunday. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

Ashton Bears, who were defeated by Dewsbury in the second round of the Challenge Cup in February, said: “Congratulations to Dewsbury Rams on becoming the 2023 Champions of Betfred League One. Enjoy the celebrations from all at Ashton Bears.”

Local kit manufacturer Ellgren stated: “Congratulations to our partners at Dewsbury Rams who were crowned 2023 Betfred League One champions over the weekend and secured their return to the Championship next season.”

Fans were also quick to post their messages of goodwill after the game.

Barbara Walker wrote on Facebook: “Well done the Rams!!”

David Jones added: “Absolutely fantastic second half, congratulations,” while Carmel Broadhurst wrote: “Brilliant result for the end of the season. Well done to all the team, players, coaching staff and backroom staff.”

Supporters of other clubs also congratulated the League 1 winners.

Keith Parker said: “Well done from a Fev fan.”

Referring to hometown legend Paul Sykes, Tom Fynn wrote: “This man! What a legend he is! You’d think he was 21 with his energy. Some man, reckon he could easily do a job in the Championship next year. Whatever he decides, a true legend of rugby league.”

But the only thing missing from one Dewsbury fan’s perspective was the actual League 1 trophy, which will be presented to the Rams in their final game of the season at Doncaster.

Keith Langley pointed out: “A fantastic achievement, well done to all. It’s a shame the trophy wasn’t presented in front of the home fans.”