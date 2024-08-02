A “marvellous” great-grandmother from Scholes, who mended Wellington bombers during the Second World War, has had six days of celebrations to mark her 100th birthday.

Marjorie Smith was born on July 30, 1924, in Darlaston, near Lichfield. She joined the RAF as an 18-year-old where she worked as an engine fitter, “getting dirty” to fix the aircraft, before meeting her husband, Roy, who was also serving in the force.

The couple married in Lichfield on March 12, 1945, before moving to West Yorkshire, where they lived in Moorend and Hightown, before settling in Scholes. They had three children, Michael, Kenneth and Mary, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Majorie’s century celebrations began with a family meal on Sunday at Casa-Luli in Liversedge, before plenty of visitors came to see her at the Scholes home she has lived in for over 40 years on her actual birthday on Tuesday.

Marjorie, who received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the special occasion, said: “Oh my goodness, we are on the sixth day of celebrations. I have been celebrating since last Sunday. I have had about 199 people coming in and out to see me!

“Personally, I just feel so lucky. I have got a lot to be thankful for. I have been so lucky. I have made friends, had children and have tried to make them good children. What more can you ask for?

“It’s been so hectic but so lovely, seeing all my family and friends. But I was speechless when I got the card from Charles. It was really good.”

On working in the Royal Air Force, where she also got to accompany the pilots in the skies, she said:

Marjorie Smith with her daugher, Mary.

“We mended the aircraft. Wellington bombers. It was great, although I used to get dirty!

“There were five in a group and we worked together on the engine. One of us always had to go in and fly with it to give them confidence.”

Daughter Mary said: “She means a lot to all of us. She’s marvellous, she’s a great person and she’s my mum.”

Asked what the secret was to reaching the milestone, Marjorie responded:

“The secret? I don’t know. You just do what you can, when you can.”