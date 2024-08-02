Alison Williamson, centre, has retired after 35 years of service at Tesco Cleckheaton.

A familiar face on the checkouts at Tesco Cleckheaton has retired after 35 years of service.

Alison Williamson, 66, served her last customer at the Northgate superstore on Thursday, July 25.

The well-known till worker, who started at the Cleckheaton store in 1989, said:

“I have enjoyed working at the local Tesco and I have made many friends over the years, both colleagues and customers.”

A Cleckheaton Tesco spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Alison for all her hard work and dedication over the years and wish her a very long, happy and healthy retirement.”