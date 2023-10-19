News you can trust since 1858
Mark Moxon happy to give talented Burton twins ‘a chance’ at Batley Bulldogs

Mark Moxon will be seeing double in the build-up to Batley Bulldogs’ 2024 campaign after talented 21-year-old twins Oli and Joe Burton put pen to paper to sign deals with the club.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Oli has committed for another year at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium after arriving at the club in 2021 from Leeds Rhinos, while twin brother Joe, another prospect from the Headingley academy, joins from Hunslet, where their father, Danny, is an assistant coach and where Oli has spent time on loan.

“They are really great lads from a good family,” said an excited Moxon. “They are both really hard working, really professional and really diligent.

“The pair of them have come through the Leeds system so they come from good stock and with good pedigree. And they have both got loads of talent. They are both quick and they have both got a good skill set.”

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark MoxonBatley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon
Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon
On Oli, Batley’s head coach said: “The only thing that has held Oli back, in my opinion, is that he is such a nice bloke and maybe he just needs to come out of his shell a little bit more when he is on the field.

“He has got potential and I just want to give him a chance. I’d like to give him the time and the chance to break through. He went on loan to Hunslet last year and played well for them.

“They were keen for him to re-sign but he wants to challenge himself at Championship level and I am happy to give him that chance.”

On sibling Joe, Moxon added: “I went to watch Hunslet a couple of times last year and he was the best player on the field. He plays centre but he can cover one to five and cover all the backs for us.

“He is quick, he has got good feet and he is quite creative. He is another great lad who I know is going to fit into our culture and the philosophy we are trying to build. I want to give him a chance at our level.”

Answering the most important question - will you be able to tell them apart? - Moxon replied:

“You can just about tell them apart but it is pretty close as they are quite alike!”

