The forward, the first signing of Moxon’s reign, arrives at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium after 13 years at Featherstone Rovers, returning to the club he served as a ball boy as a youngster.

Moxon said: “I am really pleased to have him on board. He has lots of Championship experience and played for Featherstone for a lot of years and played in a lot of top-end Championship games.

“He is at that stage in his career where things hadn’t quite gone as he’d hoped at Featherstone, certainly last year, and I think he just needs a fresh start, a new start and a new club.

Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon

“He is a Batley lad and I thought he was a perfect fit for both of us. That’s the kind of club that we are and that’s the kind of team spirit we try to build. We are not awash with finance so we will try and get the right type of person involved with the club and the type of players who will give absolutely everything during the week and come Sunday afternoons. He fits right into that and that is why I pursued him.”

On Cooper’s days as a Batley ball boy, Moxon added: “That’s nice. It’s nice when you can get a lad who has been a supporter and been a ball boy in the past to then put on a jersey and represent his local club.

“That has got to be good and I am sure he will have motivation before he even starts.”

The new head coach also confirmed that Cooper will be the first “of a few” signings that are yet to be officially announced by the club.

Luke Cooper has ended his long association with Featherstone Rovers and is returning "home" to Batley. Photo by Rob Hare

He said: “He is the first of a few which we haven’t released yet. We are fetching in a little bit of youth as well. They should be announced shortly. We have got an ageing squad, and Luke, at 29, for an experienced middle, that’s fairly young.

“The ones that will be announced at a later date are more younger lads that are going to fill in from that bottom and that is what we are looking to develop over the next few years.”

Posting on social media, Cooper said:

“First of all, it’s been a privilege to play in the blue and white stripes for the last 13 years. I was always so grateful every time I stepped out on the pitch.

“Thank you for everything Featherstone Rovers - all the players, staff and fans.